Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.08

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $758.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.