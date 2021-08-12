Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $7.39 or 0.00016707 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $62.50 million and $22.95 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007614 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,453,154 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.