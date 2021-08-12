SteepCoin Trading Up 116.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 173% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $160,790.01 and $80.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.01025787 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

