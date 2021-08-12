Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

STZHF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452. Stelco has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

