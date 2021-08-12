Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of STZHF traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58. Stelco has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

