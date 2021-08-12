Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 10,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452. Stelco has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.