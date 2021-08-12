Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLC. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.56.

STLC stock traded up C$2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.28. 722,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.67. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

