Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.66

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 7993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,985,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.