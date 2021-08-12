Stellar Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 18% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.71 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00143738 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00152819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,517.01 or 1.00241817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007538 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,912 coins and its circulating supply is 23,494,031,701 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

