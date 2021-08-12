Step Finance Trading Up 38.1% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00139868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00151833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.34 or 0.99855706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00852461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

