Stephen Conway Adams Acquires 500 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $11,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPOF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

