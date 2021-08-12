StepStone Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of STEP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. 476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,421. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

