STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

