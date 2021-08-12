stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $147.25 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $147.25 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,103.26 or 0.06968597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00146112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.29 or 0.99899437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00879378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 759,395 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

