Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STVN. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of STVN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.