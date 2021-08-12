Stevanato Group Spa Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE STVN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.