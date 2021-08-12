Steven N. Kaplan Sells 1,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Morningstar stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,406. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
