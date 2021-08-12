Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.25

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,261. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.
About Journey Energy
