Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.25

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,261. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.