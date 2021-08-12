Stifel Nicolaus Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$162.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

