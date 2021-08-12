Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$6.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BIREF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 100,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,006. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

