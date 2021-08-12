Stipend 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $901,715.71 and $36.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,777.54 or 0.99869744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01021333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00359720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00410788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00071428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,654,380 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

