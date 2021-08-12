Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 12th (AFCG, AGLE, AHEXY, AIRI, ALTG, APRE, BYD, CMG, HOM.U, NGD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a hold rating.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

