Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 12th (BEKE, PFG, SDC, VSTA, VYGR, WMS, WVE, WW, XERS, YASKY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising expenses weigh on its margins. Lower ROE pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities. Its second-quarter earnings beat the estimate.”

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2021, SmileDirectClub witnessed 62.7% year-over-year growth in total revenues. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. The company’s expansion in teledentistry space is encouraging. On the flip side, the company’s second-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Further, the recent system outage caused by a cyberattack significantly reduced the company’s revenues in the second quarter. Over the past year, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

