Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (AAPL, AAVMY, AFN, ATA, BBTV, BDT, BIR, BOS, BTB.UN, BTBIF)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $10.60 to $11.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$46.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by Cormark to C$51.50.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$11.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$6.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$9.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$53.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by Pi Financial to C$55.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.35 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$262.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$255.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$41.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital to C$82.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$74.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital to C$5.25.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$19.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$14.25.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital to C$9.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital to C$12.75.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Ci Capital to C$12.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$17.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$40.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$45.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$32.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$102.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$17.50.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Desjardins to C$66.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$1.70. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital to C$8.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by Cormark to C$8.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$24.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$22.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$21.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$60.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$63.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$8.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$150.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00.

