Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (AAPL, AAVMY, AFN, ATA, BBTV, BDT, BIR, BOS, BTB.UN, BTBIF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $10.60 to $11.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$46.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by Cormark to C$51.50.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$11.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$6.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$9.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$53.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by Pi Financial to C$55.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.35 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$262.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$255.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$41.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital to C$82.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$74.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital to C$5.25.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$19.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$14.25.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital to C$9.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital to C$12.75.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Ci Capital to C$12.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$17.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$40.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$45.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$32.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$102.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$17.50.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Desjardins to C$66.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$1.70. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital to C$8.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by Cormark to C$8.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$24.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$22.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$21.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$60.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$63.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$8.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$150.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00.

