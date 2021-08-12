Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 12th (ACCYY, BRP, CARG, CPNG, CRECF, EXC, HFC, INNV, LYFT, MHO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $236.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $161.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

