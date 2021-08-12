Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Allot Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 837 call options.

ALLT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

