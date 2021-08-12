Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 428,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,214% compared to the typical volume of 18,504 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in BP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

