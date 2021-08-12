Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,320% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and have sold 134,927 shares worth $1,346,650. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.