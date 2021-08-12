Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,181 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,775% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

DDS opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

