Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 56,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,425% compared to the typical volume of 3,725 call options.
Shares of IP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Paper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.