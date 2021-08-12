Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 56,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,425% compared to the typical volume of 3,725 call options.

Shares of IP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Paper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

