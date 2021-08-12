Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,999 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 273% compared to the average volume of 536 put options.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $194,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

EHTH stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. 21,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13. eHealth has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of -0.09.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

