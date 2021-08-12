StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

