StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.60

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 92067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

SVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.