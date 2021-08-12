STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

