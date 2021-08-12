Storj Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51.26 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Storj has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $368.08 million and approximately $51.26 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,558,766 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

