Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of SRMLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

