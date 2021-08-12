Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,296.85. 114,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

