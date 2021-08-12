Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $104.60. 430,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,642,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

