Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $62,883.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

