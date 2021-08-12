Strong (STRONG) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Strong has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $4.24 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $227.58 or 0.00515358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00142242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.