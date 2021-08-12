StrongHands Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $457,351.49 and $12.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 335.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,670,166,327 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,971,973 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

