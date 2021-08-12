Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $35,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.12. 35,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,835. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

