Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 862 call options.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,664 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $82.91. 118,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

