Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 6,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

