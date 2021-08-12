Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,241 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,767. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.41, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.