Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.29 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

IFF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,826. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

