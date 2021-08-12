Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 835 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

