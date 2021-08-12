Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 2,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.