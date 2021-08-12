Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$15.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.