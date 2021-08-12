Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.57.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.40. 345,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.58 and a 12 month high of C$21.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

